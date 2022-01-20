LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Keeping your options open: construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option (Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership (PTL) Ltd)

Published on: 20 January 2022
Property analysis: The court construed the provisions of an option to acquire a valuable site in Elstree, Hertfordshire. The option had been granted in 2013 for an initial 30-month period, subject to extension, and the issue was whether that extension applied. The court held it did, notwithstanding the owner’s arguments that that was commercially absurd, in a decision which reinforces the primary importance of textual analysis in contractual construction. A claim by the owner for rectification was also dismissed. Written by James McCreath, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers, counsel for the developer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

