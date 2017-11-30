- Keeping it simple—Office of Tax Simplification’s review of VAT
- Original news
- What are the OTS’ key recommendations?
- What changes to VAT administration are suggested?
- Why are the recommendations significant?
- What factors will the government take into account in deciding which recommendations to accept?
- What action is the government likely to take and what might the practical implications be?
Article summary
Tax analysis: What are the implications of the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS)’s new recommendations on VAT reform? Tamara Habberley, senior VAT consultant and VAT training manager at VAT consultancy firm The VAT People, and senior associate Matt Spencer and partner John Dunlop at DAC Beachcroft LLP, report on suggested changes to the VAT administration, and what makes these proposals significant.
