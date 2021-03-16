Sign-in Help
KBR ruling won’t kill UK fraud investigations, says SFO’s Osofsky

Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Engineering company KBR’s UK Supreme Court win over the Serious Fraud Office hasn’t ‘killed’ the fraud agency’s ability to make cases, its head Lisa Osofsky said as she defended the fraud agency’s record over the past year, pointing to a near 1 bn-pound settlement with Airbus, and spoke of good cooperation with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

