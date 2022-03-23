Justifying a journalist’s disclosure of inside information about a forthcoming article (Mr A v AMF)

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: This Court of Justice judgment, which holds that details of the forthcoming publication of a press article reporting a market rumour about an issuer of financial instruments can constitute ‘inside information’, will be of interest to practitioners advising on market abuse issues. Although disclosure of inside information for the purposes of journalism (eg as part of investigative work undertaken to verify rumours) may be justified, financial journalists must consider on a case-by-case basis whether and what disclosure is necessary and proportionate. The judgment considers the carve-out for journalists in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) but illustrates the approach to be taken in assessing when information is ‘of a precise nature’. It’s a timely reminder that the threshold may be lower than you think—just because the information concerns a rumour doesn’t necessarily mean it is too vague or general to enable a conclusion to be drawn as to the possible effect of the publication of that information on the target’s share price. Written by Karen Anderson, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills. or to read the full analysis.