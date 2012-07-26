Justification of a fixed retirement age exceeding 65 made easier by ECJ (News, 26 July 2012)

Article summary

On a reference to the ECJ by a Swedish court, seeking guidance on whether a Swedish law, which allows (but does not require) employers compulsorily to retire any worker at the end of the month in which they reached the age of 67, could be justified age discrimination under the Equal Treatment Framework Directive, the ECJ has held (a) that the law had a wide variety of legitimate aims, including some aims not identified by the UK Supreme Court in Seldon (even though the referring Swedish court was of the view that it was not possible to determine the law's aims clearly from the context in which the rule came into being or from other information), and (b) that the law was appropriate and necessary to achieve those aims. ECJ: Hörnfeldt v Posten Meddelande. The case will arguably make it easier for UK employers to justify the imposition of a fixed retirement age in excess of 65. or to read the full analysis.