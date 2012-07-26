Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct

Legal News

Justification of a fixed retirement age exceeding 65 made easier by ECJ (News, 26 July 2012)

Justification of a fixed retirement age exceeding 65 made easier by ECJ (News, 26 July 2012)
Published on: 26 July 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Justification of a fixed retirement age exceeding 65 made easier by ECJ (News, 26 July 2012)
  • Comment
  • The ruling in Seldon
  • The ruling of Hörnfeldt
  • Showing legitimate aims
  • Showing a fixed-retirement-age rule was proportionate
  • The impact of Hörnfeldt on UK law

Article summary

On a reference to the ECJ by a Swedish court, seeking guidance on whether a Swedish law, which allows (but does not require) employers compulsorily to retire any worker at the end of the month in which they reached the age of 67, could be justified age discrimination under the Equal Treatment Framework Directive, the ECJ has held (a) that the law had a wide variety of legitimate aims, including some aims not identified by the UK Supreme Court in Seldon (even though the referring Swedish court was of the view that it was not possible to determine the law's aims clearly from the context in which the rule came into being or from other information), and (b) that the law was appropriate and necessary to achieve those aims. ECJ: Hörnfeldt v Posten Meddelande. The case will arguably make it easier for UK employers to justify the imposition of a fixed retirement age in excess of 65. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More