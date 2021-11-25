LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Service / Service applications

Legal News

Interpreting service gateways and determining forum conveniens (Ditto Ltd v Drive-Thru Records LLC (a limited liability partnership registered under the laws of the State of California))

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Interpreting service gateways and determining forum conveniens (Ditto Ltd v Drive-Thru Records LLC (a limited liability partnership registered under the laws of the State of California))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Deputy Master Francis considered the jurisdictional gateways for service out in CPR PD 6B para 3.1 for contract claims, tort claims and property within the jurisdiction. The Master considered: (i) that the contract claim gateway was met, concluding that the contract had been made in two jurisdictions (England and California) at the same time, and (ii) the tort gateway was satisfied. Having reached that decision, the property within the jurisdiction gateway point was not substantively determined. However, having concluded that the gateways for service out were met, the Master further held that the most natural forum for the claim was California, not England, notwithstanding that the defendants' counterclaim had not been commenced there (but rather had been commenced in New York). The service out order was, accordingly, set aside. The Master also considered, albeit briefly, the obligations of full and frank disclosure in ex parte applications and concluded that any failure to disclose information on the part of the claimant had been inadvertent and/or innocent, and not serious enough to warrant that the service out order be set aside (albeit that the Master did set aside the aside the order for other reasons). Written by Michael Rhode, senior associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents