menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

Jurisdiction under Article 6(1) of the Recast Insolvency Regulation (Emerald v Cassini)

Published on: 28 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jurisdiction under Article 6(1) of the Recast Insolvency Regulation (Emerald v Cassini)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Mr Justice Zacaroli held that the English court has jurisdiction to hear the claim for declaratory relief brought by the lenders in respect of a senior facilities agreement (SFA) where the borrower is subject to insolvency proceedings in France. After a detailed examination of relevant authorities, the judge came to the conclusion that the claim is outside of the scope of Article 6(1) of the Recast Insolvency Regulation because it is based on the rules of civil and commercial law rather than the rules specific to insolvency proceedings. Given the claim was commenced after 31 December 2021 the court had jurisdiction via the exclusive jurisdiction clause in the SFA pursuant to common law principles. Written by Alan Bennett, partner, head of Restructuring and Insolvency and Karolina Lewandowska, solicitor at Ashfords LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More