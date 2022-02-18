LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Accidents abroad

Jurisdiction under Article 33(2) of the Montreal Convention (Akulinina v Ifly SA)

Published on: 18 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jurisdiction under Article 33(2) of the Montreal Convention (Akulinina v Ifly SA)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Montreal Convention (the Convention) provides the sole cause of action where a passenger is injured or killed in the course of carriage by air. Article 33 of the Convention sets out the jurisdictional regime applicable in these cases; generally, the airline may be sued in the courts of its domicile or of the place of destination of the flight, but there is an additional jurisdictional option arising from the passenger’s domicile. In this case the English High Court considered the limitations of the parameters of this option for the first time. Article 33(2) provides that a claim under the Convention may be brought—‘in the territory of a State Party in which at the time of the accident the passenger has his or her principal and permanent residence and to or from which the carrier operates services for the carriage of passengers by air, either on its own aircraft or on another carrier’s aircraft pursuant to a commercial agreement, and in which that carrier conducts its business of carriage of passengers by air from premises leased or owned by the carrier itself or by another carrier with which it has a commercial agreement’. Written by Sarah Prager, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

