Jurisdiction and the burden of proof in a claim under section 423 Insolvency Act 1986 (Pathania v Tashie-Lewis)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court considered where the burden of proof lay in a claim under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1980 (IA 1986). It held that where an allegation is made that an asset is disposed of at an undervalue for the purposes of defrauding a creditor, the initial burden of proof lies on the claimant, who must show that, in fact, there was a sale at an undervalue. If the defendant advances a contrary positive case, the burden shifts to him. In summary, although two transactions for the sale of neighboring properties were suspiciously similar, one claim succeeded but the other failed. The reason for the difference is explained in this judgment, which also raises important guidance for practice about this area. Written by Robert Parkin, barrister, at 1 Chancery Lane.