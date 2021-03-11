Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Insolvency litigation / Claims by an insolvent estate or its insolvency office-holder

Legal News

Jurisdiction and the burden of proof in a claim under section 423 Insolvency Act 1986 (Pathania v Tashie-Lewis)

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court considered where the burden of proof lay in a claim under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1980 (IA 1986). It held that where an allegation is made that an asset is disposed of at an undervalue for the purposes of defrauding a creditor, the initial burden of proof lies on the claimant, who must show that, in fact, there was a sale at an undervalue. If the defendant advances a contrary positive case, the burden shifts to him. In summary, although two transactions for the sale of neighboring properties were suspiciously similar, one claim succeeded but the other failed. The reason for the difference is explained in this judgment, which also raises important guidance for practice about this area. Written by Robert Parkin, barrister, at 1 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

