Jurisdiction and place of performance under the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982, Schedule 4, para 3(a) (Cornwall Renewable Developments v Wright, Johnston & McKenzie LLP)

This decision confirms that the place where professional services (in this case advice and contract drafting by a solicitor) are actually carried out is not necessarily the place of performance for the purpose of determining jurisdiction under the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982 (CJJA 1982), Sch 4, para 3(a). Rather a broader analysis of the 'place of performance' is required, which considers the purpose of the performance. In this case, the connections of the obligation to advise and draft agreements were so tied to England that the place of performance of the obligation was in England. In determining jurisdiction under para 3(a), the court will look at the jurisprudence on Article 5(1) of the Brussels Convention 1968. The court deprecated reliance on the cases decided on Article 5(1)(b) of the Brussels I Regulation (or its equivalents in Brussels Recast and the Lugano Convention), which had not been incorporated into the CJJA 1982, Sch 4. Written by Jonathan Schaffer-Goddard, barrister at 4 Pump Court.