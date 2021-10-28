LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The sophistication of the consumer
  • The jurisdiction test
  • Burden of persuasion
  • The intention of the trader
  • What ‘directed to’ means
  • Conclusion
Commercial analysis: In relation to a bank account with a Lebanese bank, the High Court held that it had jurisdiction in a claim to recover money standing to the credit of the claimant on the basis that, on an objective test although not a subjective one which was not relevant, the bank manifested an intention to do its business in England. The case is relevant to all situations where a UK consumer claims jurisdiction in UK courts under a contract with a non-UK business. It is also an illustration of how an English court deals with EU law post-Brexit. Written by Fred Philpott, barrister at Gough Square Chambers.

