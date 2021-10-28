- Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- The sophistication of the consumer
- The jurisdiction test
- Burden of persuasion
- The intention of the trader
- What ‘directed to’ means
- Conclusion
- Case details
Article summary
Commercial analysis: In relation to a bank account with a Lebanese bank, the High Court held that it had jurisdiction in a claim to recover money standing to the credit of the claimant on the basis that, on an objective test although not a subjective one which was not relevant, the bank manifested an intention to do its business in England. The case is relevant to all situations where a UK consumer claims jurisdiction in UK courts under a contract with a non-UK business. It is also an illustration of how an English court deals with EU law post-Brexit. Written by Fred Philpott, barrister at Gough Square Chambers.
