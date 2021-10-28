Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In relation to a bank account with a Lebanese bank, the High Court held that it had jurisdiction in a claim to recover money standing to the credit of the claimant on the basis that, on an objective test although not a subjective one which was not relevant, the bank manifested an intention to do its business in England. The case is relevant to all situations where a UK consumer claims jurisdiction in UK courts under a contract with a non-UK business. It is also an illustration of how an English court deals with EU law post-Brexit. Written by Fred Philpott, barrister at Gough Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.