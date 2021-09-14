Jurisdiction challenge—cross-border fatal claim arising from clinical negligence (Flowers and others v Centro Medico Salus Baleares SL and another)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court provides an insightful judgment on the application of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) in matters relating to a claimant's domicile (where they reside in one country but maintain a house in another) and whether the court has jurisdiction under the insurance and consumer sections of the regulation. On considering the meaning of consumer contracts section, the judge was not persuaded that the claim being brought fell within the meaning. However, in relation to the insurance issues, it was held that the claimants had a good arguable case that they have a direct claim against the second defendant (insurer) under Spanish law pursuant to Article 13(2), notwithstanding the geographical limitation clause that purported to restrict cover. The issue of whether the first defendant (a hospital) could be joined in the English action under Article 13(3) was stayed pending determination of a reference to the Court of Justice. Written by Katherine Allen, partner at Hugh James.