Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

Jurisdiction agreements and the Judgments Regulation

Jurisdiction agreements and the Judgments Regulation
Published on: 15 November 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jurisdiction agreements and the Judgments Regulation
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • Are there still any grey areas or unresolved issues remaining that lawyers need to watch out for?
  • What are the implications of the judgment and what will lawyers need to be mindful of when advising clients in this area?
  • Are there any patterns or trends emerging in the law in this area?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Tom Whitehead, a barrister at Stone Chambers, analyses this leading case on art 27 of the Judgments Regulation and observes that there is a growing recognition of the need to uphold jurisdiction agreements. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More