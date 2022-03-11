LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders (Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) (Scotland))

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Reasoning: the declaratory order
  • Reasoning: Article 8 ECHR
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Extradition procedure in the UK is governed by the Extradition Act 2003 (EA 2003). Forum bar provisions were implemented into EA 2003 under the Crime and Courts Act 2013 (CCA 2013), requiring courts to consider whether it would be in the interests of justice to extradite, where for example, a substantial part of the alleged conduct was performed in the UK. These provisions came into force in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on 14 October 2013. However, the Secretary of State failed to introduce them in Scotland until September 2021. This case successfully challenged the failure of Scottish Ministers to give effect to the forum bar in Scotland. The Supreme Court, in allowing the appellant’s appeal, not only held that new extradition proceedings with the use of the forum bar defence be issued, also gave clarifying observations on the use of declaratory orders. Written by Jasvinder Nakhwal, partner, and Amalia Neenan, trainee Solicitor, Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

