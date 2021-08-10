menu-search
Judicial review proceedings concerning the construction of Extra-Statutory Concession ESC B18 (Murphy and Linnett v HMRC)

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judicial review proceedings concerning the construction of Extra-Statutory Concession ESC B18 (Murphy and Linnett v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The applicable principles
  • The outcome
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: The case concerned the construction of an extra-statutory concession, ESC B18, issued by HMRC. The issue was whether, on a receipt by a UK resident beneficiary of a distribution from a non-resident discretionary trust in receipt of (and taxable on) UK source income, the relief provided by the ESC against the tax liability of the recipient beneficiary was limited to the amount of UK tax paid by the trustees on income which arose to them not earlier than six years before the end of the year of assessment in which the payment was made (‘six year income limit’). The court held that the six-year income limit did apply. This was the first case to consider the interpretation of the six-year income limit in ESC B18. The decision also addressed the principles a court should use when interpreting an extra-statutory concession. Written by Aparna Nathan QC and Ishaani Shrivastava, barristers at Devereux Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

