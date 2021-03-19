Sign-in Help
Judicial review on placement choice (A and B v Manchester City Council)

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: A and B are observant orthodox Jewish boys who have significant additional needs, for which the family required assistance to manage from the local authority. The court held that deciding to place A in a local residential placement) for 12 weeks, including over each Sabbath and Passover was public law unlawful and a breach of A’s European Convention on Human Rights. The court held, that deciding to place B in that same local residential placement for a once per fortnight overnight stay was neither public law unlawful nor in breach of his ECHR rights or contrary to the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). The background to this, is that there was an alternative residential placement available at an exclusively orthodox Jewish residential home which had education on site and allowed both children A and B to practise their orthodox Jewish faith in complete compliance with the requirements of their faith. Written by Monifa Walters-Thompson, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

