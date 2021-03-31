Judicial review of LC&F compensation payouts dismissed

Law360, London: A judge has dismissed a judicial review into a decision to deny compensation for victims of London Capital & Finance, ruling on 29 March 2021 that issuing of minibonds by the collapsed company was subject to limited regulatory oversight.
