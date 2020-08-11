Judicial review of LASPO 2012 unsuccessful (R (on the application of Asbestos Victims Support Groups Forum UK) v Lord Chancellor)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The Asbestos Victims Support Groups Forum UK (the Forum) applied for judicial review of the post-implementation review of Part 2 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012), in particular the conditional fee agreement (CFA) regime as applied to asbestos-related diseases. The Forum argued that the Lord Chancellor had breached a legitimate expectation that the review would undertake a more thorough and substantive analysis than it had. In addition, it was alleged that it had failed conscientiously to take into account the review responses it had received. The Forum argued that it could succeed despite the fact that the representation relied upon was made to a large and diverse group. The court dismissed the Forum’s application, distinguishing this case from Attorney General of Hong Kong v Ng Yuen Shiu and R (Lumba) v Secretary of State for the Home Department. Written by Harry Sheehan, barrister at Devereux Chambers. or to read the full analysis.