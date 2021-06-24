menu-search
Judicial review of abolition of post-Brexit VAT-free shopping schemes rejected (R (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others) v Her Majesty’s Treasury and another)

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judicial review of abolition of post-Brexit VAT-free shopping schemes rejected (R (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others) v Her Majesty’s Treasury and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The case concerned a judicial review claim brought by parties affected by the abolition of two VAT reclaim/exemption schemes with effect from the expiry of the Brexit transitional period, the VAT Retail Export Scheme (VAT RES) and Extra Statutory Concession 9.1 (ESC 9.1). The claim was rejected on all grounds by the Divisional Court, also constituted as the Court of Appeal for parts of the claim (Lord Justice Green and Mrs Justice Whipple). The decision is of interest to public law practitioners for at least three reasons. The decision first affirms the very limited scope of the power of HMRC to grant extra-statutory tax concessions (ESCs) as considered by the House of Lords in R v Commissioners of Inland Revenue ex parte Wilkinson. Secondly, it is the latest judicial contribution on the vexed issue of the review of alleged public law errors founded on unincorporated international law (here the WTO General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 (the GATT)). Thirdly, the judgment demonstrates the courts’ approach to alleged errors in the investigation and evaluation of the economic impact of fiscal measures. Written by Raj Desai, barrister at Matrix Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

