Home / Local Government / Management and Soft Skills / Reputation management

Legal News

Judicial review, local authority indemnities (R (Anderson) v Liverpool City Council)

Published on: 20 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judicial review, local authority indemnities (R (Anderson) v Liverpool City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Local Authority refused to provide an indemnity to Joseph Anderson (the former elected Mayor of Liverpool) in respect of criminal defence costs he had/might incur, arising from an investigation into his alleged conduct. That refusal was challenged in a judicial review. Mrs Justice Yip held that the general power of competence in section 1 of the Localism Act 2011 gave power to local authorities to provide an indemnity to its employees/members (or former employees/members). The Council having adopted a policy setting out the circumstances in which an indemnity would be granted the Council was required to follow it unless there were good reasons for not doing so. This case is important and will likely be of interest to any practitioners specialising in public law/judicial review. Written by Louis Browne QC, barrister, of Exchange Chambers, Manchester, Liverpool & Leeds, and leading counsel for the defendant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

