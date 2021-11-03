LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Judicial Review—costs of a third party disclosure application (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health & Social Care; Good Law Project Ltd v Bell)

Published on: 03 November 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Public Law analysis: This decision followed Mr Justice Fraser interlocutory decision in Good Law Project Ltd, R v Secretary of State of Health, where he considered applications for disclosure made by the Good Law Project (GLP). Shortly before the hearing, the parties agreed that an eminent academic, who had volunteered as an unpaid advisor to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (the SSHSC) during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, would disclose his emails concerning relevant government business. Given the unusual factual circumstances and how various applications had played out and been conducted, Fraser J departed from the general costs rule in respect of disclosure orders against non-parties CPR 46.1(2) by ordering that each party bear its own costs. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

