Legal News

Judicial review back in vogue? Judicial review under the NSIA 2021, Subsidy Control Bill and Online Safety Bill

Published on: 14 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Public Law analysis: Judicial review is the mechanism by which the courts review the lawfulness of a decision taken by a public body. In the past few years, the government has expressed reservations concerning the scope of judicial review and has committed to ‘restoring the balance’ between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. Notwithstanding this commitment, the government has nevertheless sought to incorporate judicial review as a route of challenge in three recent pieces of legislation: the National Security and Investments Act 2021 (NSIA 2021), the Subsidy Control Bill and the Online Safety Bill. Louis Biggs and Julia Marlow of Hogan Lovells LLP consider these three developments and their impact on judicial review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

