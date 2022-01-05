Judicial review appeal succeeds against non-crime hate incident guidance (Miller v College of Policing)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has unanimously granted Mr Harry Miller’s appeal of the February 2020 judgment of Mr Justice Knowles, in a judicial review of the College of Policing’s guidance issued for the recording of so-called ‘non-crime hate incidents’ (the Guidance). Mr Miller had been successful in his claim against the police’s implementation of the Guidance, but not the Guidance itself, in the High Court. The court (Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the Queen’s Bench Division, with whom Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Haddon-Cave agreed) dismissed Mr Miller’s grounds of appeal as to the common law legality of the College of Policing’s power to issue guidance, insofar as that power infringed on the fundamental right to freedom of expression. However, the court granted Mr Miller’s appeal, holding that the Guidance had a potential chilling effect on freedom of expression and therefore breached Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as there are less restrictive means of meeting the Guidance’s legitimate policy objectives. Written by Oliver Carroll, associate at Clifford Chance LLP. or to read the full analysis.