Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Introduction to jurisdiction

Legal News

Judgments Regulation: round table workshop held to discuss changes

Judgments Regulation: round table workshop held to discuss changes
Published on: 06 October 2011
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judgments Regulation: round table workshop held to discuss changes
  • Background
  • Workshop
  • Further information

Article summary

The Judgments Regulation is currently undergoing review and the European Parliament Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) hosted a workshop on 4 October (delayed from Tuesday 20 September 2011) to discuss proposed changes to the regulation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More