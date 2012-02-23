Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Introduction to jurisdiction

Legal News

Judgments Regulation: amendments to the annexes

Judgments Regulation: amendments to the annexes
Published on: 23 February 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judgments Regulation: amendments to the annexes

Article summary

Annexes I to IV which set out information specific to each of the Member States, eg the courts or competent authorities in each Member State, were amended on 22 February 2012 by Commission Regulation (EU) No 156/2012. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More