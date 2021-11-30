LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring options and processes

Judgment handed down by the High Court in first mid-market restructuring plan (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)

Published on: 30 November 2021
Article summary

On 19 August 2021, the High Court sanctioned the restructuring plan of Amicus Finance plc (in Administration) (Amicus). This is the first restructuring plan of a company in administration and the first in the mid-market, following the introduction of this new restructuring tool in June 2020 by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. Written by Steve Cottee and Serena McAllister of Pinsent Masons LLP, who acted for the joint administrators of Amicus Finance plc.

