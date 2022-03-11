LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Judgment enforced against the pension fund of a bankrupt fraudster (Bacci and onother v Green)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The claimant victims of a fraud have been granted relief similar to that awarded in the case of Blight v Brewster to enforce a judgment against a pension fund held by a judgment debtor pursuant to section 37 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA 1981). Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

