Judge dismisses interest rate mis-selling claim against Barclays

Law360, London: A judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by two property development companies against Barclays over alleged losses from interest rate hedging products, ruling on 31 March 2021 that the claim was 'speculative' and 'opportunistic'.
