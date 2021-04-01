Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers / Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers

Legal News

Judge dismisses interest rate mis-selling claim against Barclays

Judge dismisses interest rate mis-selling claim against Barclays
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Judge dismisses interest rate mis-selling claim against Barclays

Article summary

Law360, London: A judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by two property development companies against Barclays over alleged losses from interest rate hedging products, ruling on 31 March 2021 that the claim was 'speculative' and 'opportunistic'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More