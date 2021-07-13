Joint retainer privilege principles prevail over issues of conflict of interest and confidentiality (Travelers Insurance Company Ltd v Armstrong)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: There was no principled basis on which to depart from the settled position that where there is joint retainer privilege, which is a fundamental right of each party, one party’s right to claim joint retainer privilege might override the rights of the other party. The Court of Appeal so held in concluding that an assignment of professional negligence claims against solicitors to an opponent in litigation entitled the assignee to documents which were the subject of joint privilege of the assignor and its insurers. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner at Aliant Law, London. or to read the full analysis.