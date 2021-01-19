Sign-in Help
Joint authorship in copyright—the importance of evidence (the retrial of Martin v Kogan)

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Intellectual Property analysis: This analysis considers the IPEC decision in the retrial in this matter relating to the dispute of joint authorship of the screenplay for the film Florence Foster Jenkins in Kogan v Martin. It examines the IPEC’s decision with a particular focus on the application of Gestmin SGPS SA v Credit Suisse (UK) Ltd. Written by Ashton Chantrielle, barrister, at 8 New Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

