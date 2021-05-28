menu-search
Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The latest in a number of judgments, the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) has once again been tasked with making a ruling relating to the joint authorship of the screenplay of Florence Foster Jenkins. In this latest judgment, the IPEC has ruled on the way in which a joint author, attributed by the court with less than half of the authorship of the screenplay, should be credited on Internet Movie Database (IMDb) (the leading online database of film information). The judge ruled that a joint author who contributed 20% of the authorship of a screenplay (but not the physical writing of any of the screenplay words) was, fairly and in accordance with industry guidelines, given a ‘Written by’ credit. Written by David Hansel, partner, and Will Holmes, associate, at Hansel Henson Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

