Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)

The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) has once again been tasked with making a ruling relating to the joint authorship of the screenplay of Florence Foster Jenkins. In this latest judgment, the IPEC has ruled on the way in which a joint author, attributed by the court with less than half of the authorship of the screenplay, should be credited on Internet Movie Database (IMDb) (the leading online database of film information). The judge ruled that a joint author who contributed 20% of the authorship of a screenplay (but not the physical writing of any of the screenplay words) was, fairly and in accordance with industry guidelines, given a 'Written by' credit.