Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply? (Benkel v East-West German Real Estate Holding)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An application to join a third defendant to the proceedings was granted, following an application made on the fourth day of the trial. The application was granted, notwithstanding that an application to join Mr Dikautschitsch had previously been made and refused six months before the trial. At that point, Mr Dikautschitsch had not given witness evidence in the proceedings and it was not then known (or submitted) that his position was that he was the beneficiary of the trust interests which were central to the claim. In reality, Mr Dikautschitsch was participating in the proceedings and had been running the defence albeit that he had not been formally joined as a party and the court was satisfied that, despite the lateness of the application, he should be joined as a defendant. Written by Michael Rhode, senior associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.