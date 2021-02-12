Sign-in Help
Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply? (Benkel v East-West German Real Estate Holding)

Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply? (Benkel v East-West German Real Estate Holding)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply? (Benkel v East-West German Real Estate Holding)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Determining whether the court had jurisdiction
  • Determining whether to order joinder
  • Was there abuse of process?
  • Procedural considerations
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An application to join a third defendant to the proceedings was granted, following an application made on the fourth day of the trial. The application was granted, notwithstanding that an application to join Mr Dikautschitsch had previously been made and refused six months before the trial. At that point, Mr Dikautschitsch had not given witness evidence in the proceedings and it was not then known (or submitted) that his position was that he was the beneficiary of the trust interests which were central to the claim. In reality, Mr Dikautschitsch was participating in the proceedings and had been running the defence albeit that he had not been formally joined as a party and the court was satisfied that, despite the lateness of the application, he should be joined as a defendant. Written by Michael Rhode, senior associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

