Joinder and representative parties in database right claim (Genius Sports Technologies Ltd v Soft Construct (Malta) Ltd)

Article summary

This decision, given in the context of a database right dispute, considers an application to join various parties to the proceedings as defendants and for these parties to act as representative parties on behalf of a larger class. The court found that it was appropriate for some of the third parties to be joined as defendants to the proceedings pursuant to CPR 19.3, where it was satisfied that those third parties were entitled to the same remedy and it was held that a third party may be jointly entitled to a remedy where they are the owner or exclusive licensee of the right in question. However, the court was not satisfied that it was appropriate for these third parties to act as representative parties pursuant to CPR19.6. The decision also considers the impact of the UK's withdrawal from the EU in relation to a party's qualification for database right.