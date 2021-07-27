menu-search
Legal News

John Russell remains good law in relation to service out under Gateway 3 (ID v LU and BZ)

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A defendant who voluntarily submits to the jurisdiction cannot be an anchor defendant for the purposes of Gateway 3 in an application for permission to serve out of the jurisdiction. The decision of the House of Lords in John Russell and Company Ltd v Cayzer Irvine and Company Ltd remains good law. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

