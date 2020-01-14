Jersey’s Royal Court declares trustee’s exercise of power void

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A mistake or a failure to take into account relevant considerations? The Royal Court of Jersey was asked to consider its jurisdiction to declare voidable the exercise of a power on both grounds where the assets of two Jersey law trusts were transferred into a circular ownerless corporate structure on the assumption that doing so would avoid the need to report the trusts to the French tax authorities. Damian Evans, Counsel and Matthew Davies, Associate, both of Ogier, Jersey consider the recent decision in Representation of Pinnacle Trustees Limited re: the D and E Trusts, in which Damian Evans acted as guardian ad litem for minor and unborn beneficiaries of the trusts. or to read the full analysis.