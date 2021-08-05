menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Jersey court unwinds de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of s 75A, FA 2003 (In the matter of the Avocado Trust)

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jersey court unwinds de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of s 75A, FA 2003 (In the matter of the Avocado Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this Jersey case, the court held that a Nominee Agreement and Declaration of Trust used to implement a de-enveloping could be set aside on the basis that the trustee had made a mistake and had not taken into account relevant considerations under Articles 47G and 47H of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984 (being the statutory provisions enacting the Hastings-Bass principle in Jersey). Written by James Brockhurst, senior associate and Laura Blenheim, trainee solicitor at Forsters LLP. James is also a member of the LexisPSL Private Client Consulting Editorial Board. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More