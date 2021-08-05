Jersey court unwinds de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of s 75A, FA 2003 (In the matter of the Avocado Trust)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this Jersey case, the court held that a Nominee Agreement and Declaration of Trust used to implement a de-enveloping could be set aside on the basis that the trustee had made a mistake and had not taken into account relevant considerations under Articles 47G and 47H of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984 (being the statutory provisions enacting the Hastings-Bass principle in Jersey). Written by James Brockhurst, senior associate and Laura Blenheim, trainee solicitor at Forsters LLP. James is also a member of the LexisPSL Private Client Consulting Editorial Board. or to read the full analysis.