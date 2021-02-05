Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Jersey court refuses execution against beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust (Kea Investments Ltd v Watson)

Jersey court refuses execution against beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust (Kea Investments Ltd v Watson)
Published on: 05 February 2021
Updated on: 05 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jersey court refuses execution against beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust (Kea Investments Ltd v Watson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court of Jersey has issued a landmark judgment in which it determined that it is not possible to obtain execution measures against the interest of a discretionary beneficiary under a trust. Although a beneficiary’s interest may be movable property, the court did not consider that such property was transmissible unless expressly provided for by the trust instrument. Sam Williams, group partner at Collas Crill, Jersey discusses the case of Kea Investments Ltd v Watson. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More