Home / Private Client / International / Offshore trusts—general principles

Legal News

Jersey court declines to follow Bermuda court on the role of protectors (In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts)

Published on: 12 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jersey court declines to follow Bermuda court on the role of protectors (In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Postscript
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court in Jersey held, disagreeing with a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, that protectors of trusts with a veto over certain trustee decisions have a genuine discretion to exercise, and are not limited to a rationality review of the trustee’s decision-making process. It further held that protectors are entitled to understand what a trustee’s reasons for their discretionary decisions are before deciding whether or not to consent. Written by Robert Christie, partner at Bedell Cristin, Jersey. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

