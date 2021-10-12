Jersey court declines to follow Bermuda court on the role of protectors (In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court in Jersey held, disagreeing with a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, that protectors of trusts with a veto over certain trustee decisions have a genuine discretion to exercise, and are not limited to a rationality review of the trustee’s decision-making process. It further held that protectors are entitled to understand what a trustee’s reasons for their discretionary decisions are before deciding whether or not to consent. Written by Robert Christie, partner at Bedell Cristin, Jersey. or to read the full analysis.