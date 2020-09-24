Jersey court decision in Beddoe application may have implications for statutory firewall (In the matter of the Arpettaz Settlement)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court of Jersey has issued a judgment on a Beddoe application in which it blessed the decision of a trustee to submit to the jurisdiction of the English High Court and to adopt a neutral stance in proceedings where the claimants asserted proprietary claims to the trust assets. In doing so, it ceded control of the determination of whether the trust was validly established and the ownership of the assets to a foreign court. It is not immediately clear why the facts were thought to be so exceptional as to justify the decision. The court was also prepared to direct the trustee to waive privilege in its legal advice, despite the benefit of doing so being both marginal and speculative. Written by Sam Williams, group partner at Collas Crill LLP, Jersey. or to read the full analysis.