Jersey court clarifies test for rectification of trustee decisions effected at company level (Re G Finance Ltd)

Published on: 02 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: This was the first case in which the Royal Court of Jersey had to decide what test to apply in relation to the rectification of bilateral agreements. The Royal Court decided to apply the English law test of requiring a continuing common intention, which had been outwardly expressed, which was not reflected in the document concerned. The court also had to consider whose was the relevant intention, in the context of a decision taken by a corporate trustee but effected via a company owned by that trustee. The court considered that the relevant intention was that of trustee because while the company remained the formal decision maker, in substance it was the trustee, and in particular the person within the trustee who was responsible for the agreement in question, who was or was held out as being the taker of the decision. Written by Oliver Passmore, partner at Ogier. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

