Jersey court applies English law in case concerning trustees’ self-dealing (In the matter of the 1964 Settlement)

Published on: 11 September 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of these cases?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: These related decisions concern trustees of family settlements who asked the court in Jersey to confer on them a power to self-deal between settlements–ordinarily prohibited by a rule of equity. Where settlements have the same trustees or have some overlapping trustees (or have corporate trustees with the same or some overlapping directors), selling assets between one settlement and another attracts the prohibition: the transactions may be set aside. The Jersey court held that since these settlements were governed by English law it had to apply English law and that it could act under section 57 of the Trustee Act 1925 (TA 1925), which authorises ‘the court’ to confer additional powers on trustees, even though it was not an English court. It also approved a proposal from the trustees designed to remedy some past self-dealing. Written by Nicholas Le Poidevin QC, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

