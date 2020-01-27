Jersey court allows trustee to proceed with application to restructure trust, despite ongoing overseas proceedings involving beneficiaries (Oak Trustees re X Trust)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Jersey Trustee, hampered in administering the assets of the X Trust because of disagreement between beneficiaries, resolved to bring a blessing application before the Royal Court for the division of the trust assets. One set of beneficiaries objected, urging the trustee to await the outcome of overseas proceedings taking place over the ownership of separate family assets. The trustee, therefore, sought the court’s directions. The trustee raised before the Royal Court the overlap of certain factual issues before the two courts and the risk of contradictory conclusions on the facts. The court held that the blessing application should proceed. The court found that the administration of the trust assets had been, and should not continue to be, adversely prejudiced while the overseas court dealt with the separate dispute. Moreover, the potential overlap of issues would not be determinative of the key issues in respect of the X Trust. Written by Beverley Lacey, advocate and Michelle Cabot, solicitor, at Lacey Advocates. or to read the full analysis.