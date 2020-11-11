Sign-in Help
Jersey court affirms principle of non-intervention in situations where trustee has not surrendered its discretion to the court (B v Erinvale)

Published on: 11 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: The wife had applied to the Royal Court of Jersey to be added as a beneficiary in her own right of a trust settled by her husband, in order to ensure that she retained a right to benefit from the trust following her divorce from the husband. Although the court set aside the decision of the trustee not to add the wife as a beneficiary, on the basis that no trustee could reasonably have concluded that it was the correct decision, it did not grant the wife’s application to be appointed a beneficiary of the trust, holding that in circumstances where the trustee had not surrendered its discretion to the court, that was not the role of the court, either in the context of Article 51 of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1984 as amended, or at all. Written by Simon Franckel, advocate and partner at Oben. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

