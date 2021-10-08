LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Japanese steel co. sues over security tariff in dumping levy

Published on: 08 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: One of Japan's largest exporters of steel to the US is suing over duties it says the US Department of Commerce recalculated incorrectly this year following the imposition of security tariffs on steel imports under the Trump administration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

