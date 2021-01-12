Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

IUA urges clarity on employers’ liability cover

IUA urges clarity on employers’ liability cover
Published on: 12 January 2021
Updated on: 12 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • IUA urges clarity on employers’ liability cover

Article summary

Law360, London: The International Underwriting Association (IUA) said on 12 January 2021 that it has drawn up a guide to give policyholders and insurers a better understanding of employers’ liability insurance, a product that has come under close scrutiny during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More