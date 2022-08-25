LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Serious harm
  • Relief
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The pseudonym Satoshi Nakomoto (Satoshi) is synonymous with Bitcoin. It is widely believed that it was Satoshi who invented Bitcoin. This is a defamation claim brought by Dr Craig Wright who is a computer scientist and businessman. Dr Wright is active in cryptocurrency and the blockchain and he says he is Satoshi. The defendant is the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency podcaster and blogger Peter McCormack. Mr McCormack published 15 tweets and it was common ground that the meaning of the tweets were that Dr Wright is not Satoshi and his claims to be Satoshi are fraudulent. Similar claims were made in a YouTube video. Mr McCormack had initially sought to rely on the truth defence. The defence of truth was withdrawn in late 2020. Mr McCormack had stated that he could not afford the fees for a long trial and therefore the court did not have to determine the identity of Satoshi. The court considered the issue of ‘serious harm’ and the ‘deliberately false’ case resulted in nominal damages in the sum of £1. Written by Dominic Walker, Solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More