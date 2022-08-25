It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)

TMT analysis: The pseudonym Satoshi Nakomoto (Satoshi) is synonymous with Bitcoin. It is widely believed that it was Satoshi who invented Bitcoin. This is a defamation claim brought by Dr Craig Wright who is a computer scientist and businessman. Dr Wright is active in cryptocurrency and the blockchain and he says he is Satoshi. The defendant is the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency podcaster and blogger Peter McCormack. Mr McCormack published 15 tweets and it was common ground that the meaning of the tweets were that Dr Wright is not Satoshi and his claims to be Satoshi are fraudulent. Similar claims were made in a YouTube video. Mr McCormack had initially sought to rely on the truth defence. The defence of truth was withdrawn in late 2020. Mr McCormack had stated that he could not afford the fees for a long trial and therefore the court did not have to determine the identity of Satoshi. The court considered the issue of ‘serious harm’ and the ‘deliberately false’ case resulted in nominal damages in the sum of £1. Written by Dominic Walker, Solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP.
