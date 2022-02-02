LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Italy says returning citizen gets expat worker tax breaks

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: An Italian citizen returning to Italy after living and working abroad for about a decade should be able to qualify for the country's special tax regime for expatriate workers, Italy's revenue department said 31 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

