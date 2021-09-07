LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / EU fundamentals / EU public procurement

Legal News

Italy 0 Austria 1—Viennese defender scores decisive winner in procurement challenge

Published on: 07 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Italy 0 Austria 1—Viennese defender scores decisive winner in procurement challenge
  • Important factors relating to Wiener Wohnen Case C-537/19
  • The latest challenge
  • Impact on the UK

Article summary

EU Law analysis: A recent case regarding the leasing of an office building in Vienna by a public body has further clarified an issue of importance to developers and contracting authorities: when are land deals exempt from the requirements of the public procurement rules? (European Commission v Republic of Austria (‘Wiener Wohnen’)). Those rules, incidentally, remain in place largely unchanged as a result of Brexit, and case law of the European Court remains of persuasive value before the English courts. Jonathan Davey, Peter Hardy and Clare Dwyer of Addleshaw Goddard consider important factors relating to the case, the important cases regarding building concerns as well as how this impacts the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More