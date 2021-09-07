Italy 0 Austria 1—Viennese defender scores decisive winner in procurement challenge

Article summary

EU Law analysis: A recent case regarding the leasing of an office building in Vienna by a public body has further clarified an issue of importance to developers and contracting authorities: when are land deals exempt from the requirements of the public procurement rules? (European Commission v Republic of Austria (‘Wiener Wohnen’)). Those rules, incidentally, remain in place largely unchanged as a result of Brexit, and case law of the European Court remains of persuasive value before the English courts. Jonathan Davey, Peter Hardy and Clare Dwyer of Addleshaw Goddard consider important factors relating to the case, the important cases regarding building concerns as well as how this impacts the UK. or to read the full analysis.