Italian provision fixing level of compensation for minor injury ruled compatible with EU Motor Directives (Petillo v Unipol)

Published on: 16 October 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Is art 139 of the Private Insurance Code compatible with EU law?
  • Did art 139 deprive the First, Second and Third Directives of their effectiveness?

Article summary

Personal Injury Analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union has held that an Italian national law regulating the amount of compensation payable for non-material damage is compatible with the Directives now codified in Directive 2009/103/EC relating to insurance against civil liability in respect of the use of motor vehicles, and the enforcement of the obligation to insure against such liability. That national law did not deprive the Directives of their effectiveness.

