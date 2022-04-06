LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Italian companies' data-transfer compliance can wait for new EU-US deal, Italian DPA says

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Italian companies will not see regulators probing them over their compliance with conditions on EU-US data transfers laid down by EU judges, a board member of Italy’s Data Protection Authority (DPA), Guido Scorza, has said. Scorza told MLex in an interview that the Italian DPA is looking toward the establishment in the near future of a new data-transfer agreement to replace Privacy Shield. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

